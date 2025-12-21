Canadiens: Montembeault Stays With The Rocket

While the Montreal Canadiens announced on Sunday morning that they had recalled Samuel Blais from the Laval Rocket, the organization stayed eerily quiet about goaltender Samuel Montembeault.

Blais’ call-up makes perfect sense since center Jake Evans left Saturday night’s game not even four minutes in after what looked like a knee-on-knee collision. In his post-game media availability, Martin St-Louis explained that he would not be flying with the team to Pittsburgh and that he was still being evaluated.

Canadiens: Fowler In Fantastic Company

Canadiens: About The Danault Trade

Canadiens: Fowler Frustrates Crosby And The Penguins

The absence of news on Montembeault was, however, surprising since the organization had already said a couple of times that the plan was for the netminder to rejoin the team in Pittsburgh this weekend. Following several media requests, the communications department confirmed that the goaltender's plan had been revised and that he would rejoin the team after the Christmas break.

Under the conditioning stint rules, a player can remain in the AHL for 14 days. Since Montembeault was assigned to the Rocket on December 16, he could conceivably stay there until December 30. The team has not confirmed the exact date the goalie will join the Canadiens, but, as previously reported, the goalie had to agree to this course of action.

On paper, his stay is extended, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that he will see more action in the AHL since the Rocket’s next game is on December 27 against the Syracuse Crunch, while the Canadiens’ next game will be on December 28 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Florida. If Montembeault joins the team right after the break, he will likely travel with them before the Tampa game, meaning he wouldn’t have time to play another game in Laval in any case.

The Becancour native has lost his two starts with the Rocket: 5-2 on Thursday, when he gave up four goals on 24 shots, and 2-0 on Saturday, when he made 27 saves on 28 shots, the second goal was an empty netter. The Rocket was playing without several of its key contributors, with Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, and Jacob Fowler all with the Canadiens, and Alex Belzile, Joshua Roy, and Laurent Dauphin serving three-game suspensions. The goalie can hardly be blamed for Saturday’s defeat, but it’s clear the plan didn’t really go as hoped.

While the Canadiens play in Pittsburgh tonight and in Boston on Tuesday night, Montembeault will benefit from more practice time with Rocket goaltending coach Marco Marciano. He has done a great job with Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler in getting them ready for the NHL, so more time with him might just be what the doctor ordered for the veteran goaltender.

Since Fowler played last night, you can expect Dobes to be in the net tonight when the Habs take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, although that has yet to be confirmed by the team, which didn’t hold a media availability today.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.

Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.