Canadiens: More On The Bolduc Signing

Bolduc’s new deal gives him ample time to show the Canadiens what he’s made of and why they need to add him to their long-term core. If he rises up to the challenge, there’s no doubt that Hughes will be ready to sign him to an extension long before he hits the free agency market. If Hughes isn’t convinced by then, he’ll likely move Bolduc via trade rather than let him walk as a free agent at just 27 and still in his prime. There’s a long time to go before both parties have to worry about that, though.