Canadiens Mourn The Loss Of Legendary Goaltender Ken Dryden

On a day when the Montreal Canadiens’ fan base was reminded that nothing is eternal when GM Kent Hughes traded Carey Price (or his contract), the face of the franchise for much of the 21st century, the organization also had to announce the passing of another goaltender, the legendary Ken Dryden, after a battle with cancer.

As good and dominant as the Canadiens were in the 1970s, that dynasty wouldn’t have happened without Dryden. The 6-foot-4 netminder was a giant both literally and figuratively on the ice; his poise and unflappable demeanor drove opponents crazy. Always in control, Dryden used to wait out stoppage in play by leaning on his stick like a farmer enjoying a fresh breeze leaning on his pitchfork in a field. That's just how calm and relaxed he looked on the ice.

Canadiens Trade Carey Price To Sharks

Canadiens: Hutson’s Father’s Big Threat

Canadiens: David Reinbacher Is Healthy and Focused

A Boston Bruins draft pick at the 1964 draft, Dryden was traded to the Canadiens alongside Alex Campbell for Guy Allen and Paul Reid, two players who never made the NHL. While the Hamilton, Ontario native made the Habs wait before turning pro, opting to play three seasons with Cornell University (posting a 76-4-1 record with save percentages of .945, .938, and .936), he was very much worth the wait.

He took the league by storm when he joined the Sainte-Flanelle. After just six regular-season games, he was named the starter for the playoffs and backstopped the Canadiens to a surprise Stanley Cup in 1970-71, earning the Conn Smythe trophy in the process. The following year, he was awarded the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year, the last Montreal player to claim the title before Lane Hutson’s win last season.

After two complete seasons and another Stanley Cup, Dryden is stuck in a contractual dispute and elects to leave hockey for the first time to work in a Toronto law firm. The hiatus will only last one year before he is signed to a contract worth $150,000 per year, and he rejoins the fold. He went on to play five more seasons, winning the Cup in his last four.

At just 31 years old, the goaltender shocks the hockey world by retiring. While some enjoy being at the top of their game and dominating a sport for years, Dryden was craving a new challenge and decided he had played enough. He retired with a 258-57-74 record, a 2.24 goals-against average, and a .922 SV. Although very short, his career was simply remarkable, getting 258 wins in just 397 games is already quite an achievement, but winning six Stanley Cups and a myriad of other Trophies in just seven complete seasons is extraordinary.

After hanging up his pads, he worked in various fields, commentating on hockey at the 1980, 1984, and 1988 Olympics. He was the color commentator when Team USA accomplished its “Miracle on Ice” in 1980. He also wrote numerous books, including The Game, which is widely recognized as the best hockey book ever written. Through his books, he also became an advocate for change in the game in light of the seriousness of head injuries; his book Game Change: The Life and Death of Steve Montador and the Future of Hockey is a masterpiece that must be read at least once.

In 1997, he was named president of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but the role was eventually abolished, and he departed his new functions to enter politics. A Liberal party MP, he was eventually named Minister of Social Development and stayed on until he was unseated at the 2011 federal elections.

A great athlete and an even greater mind, Dryden will remain in our memories as a man who loved to excel in all aspects of life and will forever be an inspiration to those who crave to make an impact in more than just one field. I was honoured to speak to him last season when the Canadiens paid tribute to their dominant '70s team, and I experienced firsthand just how imposing a presence he was. Thank you for inspiring us all to aim for greatness, Mr. Dryden. You will be sorely missed.

Former Canadiens Dryden On Head Injuries And The Preseason

There was hockey royalty at the Bell Centre tonight as members of the Montreal Canadiens’ dynasty from the 1970s were in attendance for a pre-game ceremony and I had the opportunity to speak to Ken Dryden.

Canadiens stories, analysis, breaking news, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, never to miss a story.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.