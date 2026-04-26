Canadiens Must Seize Major Opportunity In Game 4

The Canadiens have a golden chance in Game 4, and they must take advantage of it.
The Montreal Canadiens are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the first round. The Habs are entering this game with momentum on their side, as they defeated the Bolts in overtime by a 3-2 final score in Game 3.
With their victory in Game 3, the Canadiens have a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4. With this, the Canadiens have a golden opportunity in front of them in Game 4.
If the Canadiens can pull off a victory in Game 4, they would have a 3-1 series lead over the Lightning before heading back to Tampa for Game 5. This would be huge for the Canadiens, as they would have control of the series and three chances to knock out the Lightning.
However, if the Canadiens lose to the Lightning, the series would be tied back up at 2-2. This would once again give the Lightning home ice advantage, which would be far less than ideal for the Habs.
It will be interesting to see if the Canadiens can defeat the Lightning in Game 4. If they do, they will be in very good shape.