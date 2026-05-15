Canadiens Named Potential Suitor For Flames Young Center

While Zary is coming off a down 2025-26 season with Calgary, he had 13 goals and 14 assists in just 54 games for Calgary in 2024-25. He also had 14 goals and 34 points in 63 games with the Flames as a rookie in 2023-24. With numbers like these, he has already shown that he can be a solid middle-six forward when playing at his best. With this, he could be a good young player for the Canadiens to take a chance on.