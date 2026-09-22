Canadiens Narrowly Beat Sens In Kraft Hockeyville Battle

He finished his evening with no points, one shot and a puzzling level of implication. Dach has the size and skills to be an impact player, but he plays like he's completely unaware of it. On the attack, when he gets closed up on the boards, he’s worryingly easy to dispossess, and he just doesn’t seem to have much fight. St-Louis has never been and will never be the kind of coach who will push one of his players under the proverbial bus, so it wasn’t a shock to hear him say that the Dach line gave him good hockey, that all three players were skating hard and that they had generally provided very good hockey.