Canadiens' Nick Suzuki Gets Big Praise From Patrice Bergeron

Patrice Bergeron had some praise for Canadiens star Nick Suzuki.
Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is currently representing Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. It is very easy to understand why, as he has once again been fantastic for the Habs this season. In 57 games so far, the 26-year-old center has recorded 18 goals, 47 assists, 65 points, and a plus-25 rating.
Suzuki had a strong Olympic debut for Canada, as he scored in their 5-0 win over Team Czechia.
Now, the Canadiens star has gotten some big-time praise from Boston Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron.
"A Swiss army knife (player) is always important in an international tournament…He’s a leader, he brings many aspects to a team… No matter the situation, as a coach, you don’t have any stress (when he’s on the ice)," Bergeron said about Suzuki.
It is hard to disagree with Bergeron's take on Suzuki. The Canadiens captain is undoubtedly a special player, and Canada is already benefiting by having him on their Olympic roster.
Suzuki will now be looking to shine when Canada faces off against Team Switzerland on Friday afternoon.