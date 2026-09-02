Canadiens' Nick Suzuki Helps Raise $157K For Great Cause

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is entering the 2026-27 season with the hope of building off his excellent 2025-26 campaign. In 82 games with Montreal last season, he scored 29 goals and set career highs with 72 assists and 101 points. He also won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best two-way forward for the first time in his career.
Yet, Suzuki has now done something awesome off the ice before the Canadiens' upcoming season.
The Canadiens have announced that Suzuki and the Asista Foundation raised $157,035 at this year's Nick Suzuki Heroes Golf Tournament.
"Congratulations to our captain and the Asista Foundation on raising $157,035 at the fourth edition of the Nick Suzuki Heroes Golf Tournament to train service dogs and support people living with mental health issues."
This is a great cause that Suzuki is helping with, and it is excellent that he and the Asista Foundation were able to raise that much money for it.
Suzuki is only showing his great leadership qualities off the ice even further with this.