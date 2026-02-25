Canadiens: Nick Suzuki On Pace For Career Year

Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is on his way to having the best offensive season of his career so far.
The Montreal Canadiens are having a strong 2025-26 season. At this point in the campaign, the Habs have a 32-17-8 record and are second in the Atlantic Division standings with 72 points.
Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki has undoubtedly been a major reason for the Habs' success so far this season. The 26-year-old forward is having a great year and is well on his way to having the best offensive season of his career so far because of it.
In 57 games so far this season with the Canadiens, Suzuki has recorded 18 goals, 47 assists, 65 points, and a plus-25 rating. With this, he is currently on pace to have the first 90-point season of his NHL career, which is undoubtedly impressive.
Suzuki also has a very good shot of setting a new career-high in assists this season. He only needs 13 more assists to pass his current career-high of 59. With the Canadiens having 25 games remaining, Suzuki should have zero trouble hitting 60 assists for the first time in his career.
It will now be interesting to see how Suzuki performs during the final stretch of the season with the Canadiens, but it is clear that he has had an excellent campaign so far.