Canadiens' Nick Suzuki Predicted To Win Top Award

Nick Suzuki's fantastic season has earned him some praise.
Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki was simply fantastic this regular season for the Original Six club. In 82 games this season with the Habs, he scored 29 goals and set new career highs with 72 assists, 101 points, and a plus-37 rating.
With numbers like these, there is no question that Suzuki made a significant impact offensively this season. However, as excellent as Suzuki was offensively this campaign, he also took his defensive game to a whole new level.
Now, Suzuki has earned some praise because of it.
The Athletic recently released its award predictions for the 2025-26 season, and Suzuki received a whopping 96.7% of their votes for the Selke Trophy. 30 of The Athletic's staff members participated in the voting.
Seeing Suzuki be viewed as the clear frontrunner for the Selke Trophy by The Athletic is entirely understandable. The 26-year-old's two-way play was dominant this regular season, so it would not be shocking in the slightest if he ends up taking home the Selke this year.
It will be interesting to see what happens on that front. Yet, until then, Suzuki will be aiming to help the Canadiens go on a real playoff run.