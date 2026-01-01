Canadiens' Nick Suzuki Sets New Franchise Record

The Montreal Canadiens picked up a big 3-2 overtime against the Florida Panthers on Dec. 30. It was a hard-fought victory for the Canadiens, as they were down 2-0 with five minutes left in the third before tying it up and winning the contest in overtime.

Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki was undoubtedly a massive reason for the Habs' comeback win. The 26-year-old center tied the game up at the 18:38 mark of the third period to force overtime. Then, Suzuki followed that up by scoring the overtime winner on the power play to get Montreal two points.

Now, due to his huge game, Suzuki has set a new Canadiens franchise record.

Suzuki picked up his 19th career overtime point as a member of the Canadiens with his game-winning goal against the Panthers. Due to this, he has now passed Howie Morenz with the most overtime points in Canadiens franchise history.

Suzuki setting this incredible franchise record shows just how clutch of a player he has been for the Canadiens. There is no question that the Habs are lucky to have him, and he is only continuing to get better as his career carries on.

In 39 games so far this season with the Canadiens, Suzuki has posted 13 goals, 31 assists, 44 points, and a plus-13 rating.