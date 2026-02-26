Canadiens: Noah Dobson Trade Paying Off Big Time

Dobson also still has plenty of time to build on his strong first season with the Canadiens. At this juncture of the campaign, the 2018 first-round pick has a real shot of breaking his current career-high of 13 goals, which he achieved during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons as a member of the Islanders. He also needs only two more points to pass his 39 points from last season, which he reached in 71 games.