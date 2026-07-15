Canadiens Officially Miss Out On Best Free Agent Forward

With the Montreal Canadiens needing another top-six winger, some wondered if they would make a push for top free agent forward Anthony Mantha. However, that idea can officially be forgotten, as Mantha is heading back to the Metropolitan Division.
The New Jersey Devils have announced that they have signed Mantha to a two-year, $9.5 million contract. With this new deal, the 6-foot-5 forward will have a $4.75 million cap hit with the Devils.
Mantha just had an excellent season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, as he set new career highs with 33 goals, 31 assists, and 64 points in 81 games. With that, the Devils getting him to sign for only $4.75 million per season is a win. This would have been a very reasonable deal for the Canadiens to sign Mantha to.
While Mantha is off the board, the Canadiens have other UFA wingers who they could still consider. Patrick Kane is now the best forward available and would have the potential to be a nice veteran addition to Montreal's top six. There is also Michael Bunting, who provides decent secondary offensive production and grit.
Nevertheless, Mantha could have been a nice player for the Canadiens to bring in on a short-term deal. Yet, he will now be playing in New Jersey.