Canadiens' Patrik Laine Is NHL's Most Intriguing Free Agent This Year

During the 2022-23 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Laine had 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games. This was after he had 26 goals and 56 points in 56 games with Columbus in 2020-21. He is also a three-time 30-goal scorer, so there could be some clubs out there willing to buy low on Laine if they feel he can rebound.