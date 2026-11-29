Of course, that raises the question of who should be demoted to the second unit, and that will be up to Martin St-Louis. However, it’s easy to see that since his arrival, Larkin has given the team a lot of energy, whether at even strength or on the man advantage. He has played in the bumper spot for years with the Detroit Red Wings and does it masterfully, so it would be surprising if he were to come off it. Furthermore, having both Larkin and Suzuki on the same unit gives a couple of options to take the faceoff, which can always come in handy, especially given how important it is to establish possession on the man advantage.