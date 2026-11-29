Montreal Canadiens
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Canadiens’ Power Play Could Hold The Key
Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 8:30 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 8:30 PM
The Montreal Canadiens have lost their last four games, and it seems like getting some life on the power play could go a long way towards putting an end to their slide.
The Montreal Canadiens need to break out of their funk, and a power-play goal may do the trick. The Habs seem to be lacking confidence all around because of their lack of results, but sometimes it just takes one little play to take a lot of weight off players’ shoulders.
As things stand, the Canadiens have 10 power-play goals, the lowest amount in the league, tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets. They also have the second-worst power-play efficiency, at just 13%. On the road, it drops to 8.6%, the league's worst efficiency, while at home it stands at 16.7%. They have scored no power-play goals in their last three games and are 0-for-7 during that span.
At Friday’s practice, the first unit featured Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Dylan Larkin, and Lane Hutson, while Ivan Demidov watched from afar. While it wouldn’t be fair to anoint Demidov as the Montreal Canadiens’ savior, his skills and offensive instinct are a great asset on the power play, which has been sorely missed. If he returns for Monday’s tilt against the Utah Mammoth, he should be inserted into that top unit.
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Of course, that raises the question of who should be demoted to the second unit, and that will be up to Martin St-Louis. However, it’s easy to see that since his arrival, Larkin has given the team a lot of energy, whether at even strength or on the man advantage. He has played in the bumper spot for years with the Detroit Red Wings and does it masterfully, so it would be surprising if he were to come off it. Furthermore, having both Larkin and Suzuki on the same unit gives a couple of options to take the faceoff, which can always come in handy, especially given how important it is to establish possession on the man advantage.
While Caufield hasn’t scored in his last eight games and only once in his last 10 contests, he still has four power-play goals this year, and it would make little sense to take off your most gifted scorer. As for Hutson, he has the same kind of offensive instinct and creativity as Demidov, and they’ve always had good chemistry, which leaves Slafkovsky. While he scored in the last game, thanks to a favourable bounce, that was his first in 17 games, and he has only one power-play marker this year and one assist. Given his performances this season, it would make sense for him to move down to the second unit.
It will be interesting to see if that’s the decision when the Russian returns; so far, St. Louis has adopted a very smooth approach with the big Slovak, even though they've told him numerous times what they need from him on the ice. It seems like some tough love is well overdue, even though that strategy is hardly ever used these days.
Kickstarting the man-advantage may be the key to stopping the Habs’ losing streak; that’s easier said than done, but there is so much talent on that first unit that if they become a tad more mobile and stop looking for the perfect play before shooting, success should follow. On paper, that’s something they should be able to do even without Demidov.
Sunday’s practice should tell us more about what’s ahead for Monday’s game and whether Demidov is likely to suit up.
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