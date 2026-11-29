Montreal Canadiens
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Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 12:00 PM
The Montreal Canadiens are in freefall, and if they're not handed a parachute soon, they may crash-land.
The Montreal Canadiens were back in action on Saturday night taking on the Vegas Golden Knights, but despite Ivan Demidov joining practice on Friday, he was still nowhere to be seen. Despite his absence, Martin St-Louis went ahead with his line changes, but instead of joining Demidov, Nick Suzuki and Alex Newhook skated alongside Jake Evans.
With defenseman Kaiden Guhle missing the game, St-Louis also made some major changes on the backend. Lane Hutson played with David Reinbacher, Arber Xhekaj with Alexandre Carrier, and Adam Engstrom was joined on the third pairing by Noah Dobson.
A Taste Of The Future
Dobson’s struggle might have forced St-Louis to give the Hutson-Reinbacher pairing a shot earlier than he'd liked, but the rookie proved in the first frame that he could handle himself out there. His decision-making was quick and efficient; he didn’t hesitate with the puck and made the right reads.
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In a puck chase on the boards with Vegas’ Ivan Barbashev, the 6-foot, 200-pound forward met his match as the rookie blocked his way but without taking a penalty. The Russian’s plea to the referees went unanswered as the former fifth-overall pick didn’t cross the line.
It wasn’t a perfect make, but he still played a good game considering the circumstances.
Suzuki Drawing The Short Straw
There’s no argument that the first line needed shaking; they had been unsuccessful for quite some time, but with Demidov still missing, the number one center found himself playing with Evans. With all due respect to the Toronto, Ontario, native, he doesn’t quite have the same offensive instinct as the Russian winger. Evans still had an assist on Suzuki’s goal, but he cannot make the kind of play Demidov makes.
Still, the change benefited Juraj Slafkovsky, who finally snapped his goalless streak, finding the back of the net for the first time since October 20, on assists from Dylan Larkin and Cole Caufield. Unlike with Dobson, St-Louis didn’t “punish” Slafkovsky; he kept one of his linemates and was joined by Larkin, while Suzuki had to make do with two wingers he hasn’t played much with so far.
Helping The Opponent
Despite the 6-2 scoreline, that loss was not on Jakub Dobes. The save percentage doesn’t look good because Vegas scored a lot on little shots, but often those shots came right after a bad play from the Habs, which set up the goaltender to fail.
St-Louis often says the Habs need to stop doing actions which help the opponents, and in that game, they did plenty of that. Bad changes, poor coverage with both defensemen going to the same side, and a lack of urgency and effort on the power play cannot equate to a win.
It wasn’t all on the rookie either: Caufield turning the puck over in the defensive zone on the power play, Hutson changing when he shouldn’t, Dobson going to the wrong side on the offensive blueline, leaving the other side unmanned; it looked like a comedy of errors.
Clearly, the Canadiens’ confidence is affected; they are second-guessing themselves at every turn. Caufield had a breakaway and slowed down coming in on the goalie, then shot from a distance, knowing the defense was coming, and launched the puck way over the net.
A Couple Of Positives
Spending nearly 16 minutes on the ice, the eldest Xhekaj landed seven hits and played a solid game. He tried to spark his team by inviting Jeremy Lauzon to fight, but with a 5-2 score, the Quebecer declined, which wasn’t surprising.
Once again, Larkin was very visible, taking shots and pressuring the defensemen, even taking exception to a hit on Adam Engstrom. There’s no denying that he’s been playing very well since he was acquired, but he cannot turn the tide on his own.
Montreal Canadiens•Martin St-Louis•Vegas Golden Knights•David Reinbacher•Jakub Dobes•Juraj Slafkovsky
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