Canadiens Predicted To Acquire Flames Star

Could the Canadiens end up bringing in this Flames forward?
The Montreal Canadiens are in a good spot right now. At the time of this writing, they sport a 32-17-8 record and are second in the Atlantic Division with 72 points. With this, they are setting themselves up to be buyers ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
One of the Canadiens' top needs is another highly skilled center, and they are being connected to one of the NHL's most notable trade candidates because of it.
"Kadri is a competitor who would immediately raise the ceiling in Montreal. While there’s legitimate concern around how well his contract will age, with another three seasons remaining after this one, the fact he would be in favor of a move to the Habs, according to league sources, should bring a measure of comfort. Kadri has a 13-team no-trade list, and Montreal isn’t on it," Johnston wrote.
This is not the first time that the Canadiens have been viewed as a potential landing spot for Kadri, and it is easy to understand why. The Canadiens could use another top-six center, and acquiring Kadri would undoubtedly provide them with just that.
Kadri would also give a rising Canadiens club another good veteran to help mentor their younger players. This could come in handy for the Canadiens, and this is especially so when noting that he has won the Stanley Cup before.
With Kadri having multiple years on his contract, there is no question that he has good trade value. Thus, the Canadiens would need to offer a significant trade package to land him, but it would be worth it if he helps them take that next step as true contenders.
In 56 games this season with the Flames, Kadri has recorded 10 goals, 29 assists, and 39 points.