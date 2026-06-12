Canadiens' Prospect Getting First Taste Of Montreal

After that camp, he will come back to town and attend the Canadiens’ development camp, which he missed last year because of a visa issue. He’ll remain in Montreal until it’s time to head back to Russia in mid-July in time for Ufa’s Salavat Yualev training camp. The young Russian has one year left on his contract, which expires at the end of May 2027. Should his team miss the playoffs or be eliminated early, he could be released early, just as Demidov was by St. Petersburg’s SKA back in the spring of 2025. Until then, though, attending the Development camp in July is your best option to see what the promising winger can do.