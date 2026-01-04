Canadiens Prospect Is Red-Hot Right Now

Montreal Canadiens prospect Sean Farrell has been a solid part of the Laval Rocket's roster this season. In 33 games on the year with the AHL squad, the 5-foot-9 forward has recorded seven goals, 20 assists, and 27 points. With this, the Milford, Massachusetts native has been putting up some strong numbers with Laval so far this season.

Yet, what's more encouraging is that Fareell is only heating up more as the season rolls on.

Farrell has been enjoying a nice hot streak as of late with Laval. The 2020 fourth-round pick has recorded one goal and eight points over his last four games. This included him putting together three-point games against the Belleville Senators on Dec. 31 and the Utica Comets on Jan. 2.

Farrell will now be looking to continue to stay hot with Laval as the season rolls on. If he does, perhaps it could open the door for him to get a chance on the Canadiens' roster before the season is over. His last NHL appearance was back in 2022-23 with Montreal, where he recorded one goal in six games.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Farrell performs with Laval as the season carries on from here. Right now, there is no question that he is red-hot right now.