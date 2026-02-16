Canadiens Prospect Is Thriving With Laval

This Canadiens prospect is on a major hot streak with Laval.
It is no secret that the Montreal Canadiens sport a very strong prospect pool. It is exactly why many are excited about the Habs' future.
One Canadiens prospect who certainly has good upside is defenseman Adam Engstrom. The 2022 third-round pick has shown plenty of promise this season at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with the Laval Rocket and is only continuing to improve as the campaign rolls on.
Engstrom is currently on a big hot streak with Laval, and the truth can be seen with his recent stats. The left-shot defenseman is currently on a nine-game point streak with Laval, where he has recorded four goals and eight assists over that span. With numbers like these, there is no question that he is shining right now.
Due to his impressive play as of late, Engstrom has now recorded 10 goals, 22 assists, 32 points, and a plus-13 rating in 36 games this season with Laval. This is after he had five goals and 27 points in 66 games this past season with the Rocket, so there is no question that he is trending in the right direction with his development.
It will now be very interesting to see how Engstrom performs as the season rolls on. The Canadiens certainly have themselves a good prospect in the 6-foot-2 blueliner.