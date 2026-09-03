Canadiens Prospect Is Under-The-Radar Breakout Candidate

The 2026-27 season is rapidly approaching for the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs will be looking to build off their successful 2025-26 season by having an even better campaign this year.
The Canadiens have plenty of exciting young players to watch heading into the 2026-27 season. Yet, they also have a promising prospect who has the potential to be an under-the-radar breakout candidate: Owen Beck.
Beck's smart all-around play is something that could very well get him more opportunities at the NHL level during this upcoming season. The 22-year-old center has the potential to blossom into a solid two-way center in the NHL, and it would not be surprising if he takes another step closer to becoming just that for Montreal in 2026-27.
Beck appeared in 15 games last season for Montreal, where he posted one goal, 24 hits, and a 58.7 faceoff winning percentage. This is after he recorded one assist, 23 hits, and a 53.8 faceoff winning percentage in 12 games for Montreal in 2024-25. Overall, he has yet to break out at the NHL level, but the possibility of him doing so this season should not be ruled out.
Beck has shown promise at the AHL level with the Laval Rocket, as he recorded 13 goals and 33 points in 58 games last season. He also had 15 goals and 44 points in 64 games with Laval in 2024-25. With numbers like these, he has been a solid AHL player, and it will now be interesting to see if he can translate it over the NHL level this season from here.