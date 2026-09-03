Canadiens Prospect Is Under-The-Radar Breakout Candidate

Beck has shown promise at the AHL level with the Laval Rocket, as he recorded 13 goals and 33 points in 58 games last season. He also had 15 goals and 44 points in 64 games with Laval in 2024-25. With numbers like these, he has been a solid AHL player, and it will now be interesting to see if he can translate it over the NHL level this season from here.