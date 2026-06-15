Canadiens Prospect Named CHL Defenceman Of The Year

It was a special season for this Canadiens prospect.
Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford had an excellent 2025-26 season. In 55 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL, he recorded 45 goals, 38 assists, 83 points, and a plus-55 rating in 55 games.
Now, Pickford has been rewarded in a major way for his complete dominance this season.
Pickford has been named the CHL Defenceman of the Year for the 2025-26 season.
When looking at the season that Pickford had, it is not difficult to understand why he has been named the CHL's Defenceman of the Year. He was spectacular this season for Medicine Hat, and he has now raised his value in the Canadiens' prospect pool because of it.