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Canadiens Prospect Named CHL Defenceman Of The Year

Michael DeRosa
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Michael DeRosa
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Updated at Jun 15, 2026, 18:06
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It was a special season for this Canadiens prospect.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford had an excellent 2025-26 season. In 55 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL, he recorded 45 goals, 38 assists, 83 points, and a plus-55 rating in 55 games. 

Now, Pickford has been rewarded in a major way for his complete dominance this season.

Pickford has been named the CHL Defenceman of the Year for the 2025-26 season. 

When looking at the season that Pickford had, it is not difficult to understand why he has been named the CHL's Defenceman of the Year. He was spectacular this season for Medicine Hat, and he has now raised his value in the Canadiens' prospect pool because of it. 

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This is the third major award that Pickford has won for the 2025-26 season. This is because he was also named WHL Defenceman of the Year and WHL Player of the Year. 

The Canadiens will now be hoping that Pickford can continue to trend in the right direction with his development. If he does, he could be a big part of the Canadiens' blueline later down the road. 

Montreal CanadiensBryce Pickford
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