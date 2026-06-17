Canadiens’ Prospect To Appear At The Make Your Move Showdown

Want to watch the dazzling skills of Montreal Canadiens prospect Alexander Zharovsky? Here's how you can do it...
A Former Montreal Canadiens pick from the 2013 draft, Zachary Fucale, never really made it to the NHL, aside from a four-game stint with the Washington Capitals. He now plays professional hockey in Russia, in the KHL. However, he spends his summer in Montreal, where he is involved in the summer hockey scene. Fucale is one of the founders of the Living Sisu summer hockey league, and he’s also behind the Make Your Move Showdown.
Last year, the showdown allowed Canadiens’ fans to marvel at Ivan Demidov’s talent and this year, Fucale has managed to get another Habs prospect to attend: Alexander Zharovsky. Current Canadiens Zachary Bolduc will also be in attendance for the event, which will be held at the Centre d’excellence Sports Rousseau on July 11.
It will be a big hockey weekend in Blainville-Boisbriand, as the arena will also host a shootout tournament over the weekend, for which any hockey player can register. On Saturday evening, the amateurs will make way for professionals, alums, and NHL prospects. At 7:00 PM, Zharovsky, Bolduc, Bruno Gervais, Max Talbot, Thomas Bordeleau, social media sensations Swaggy P, and Eli Sherbatov will take to the ice for the showdown. Participants in the Maye Your Move Tournament will have free entry, but tickets to the event can also be bought for $20 here.
The evening was a resounding success last year, with some fantastically showy moves being made on the ice, and this year’s edition promises to be just as entertaining, on top of allowing fans to see just what Canadiens’ prospect Zharovsky can do. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so time is of the essence if you don’t want to miss the opportunity to be dazzled by Zharovsky’s hands.
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