Canadiens’ Prospect To Appear At The Make Your Move Showdown

It will be a big hockey weekend in Blainville-Boisbriand, as the arena will also host a shootout tournament over the weekend, for which any hockey player can register. On Saturday evening, the amateurs will make way for professionals, alums, and NHL prospects. At 7:00 PM, Zharovsky, Bolduc, Bruno Gervais, Max Talbot, Thomas Bordeleau, social media sensations Swaggy P, and Eli Sherbatov will take to the ice for the showdown. Participants in the Maye Your Move Tournament will have free entry, but tickets to the event can also be bought for $20 here.