Canadiens Provide Rough Jake Evans Injury Update

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Jake Evans will be out for the next four to six weeks due to a lower-body injury.

Evans' most recent appearance for the Canadiens was on Dec. 20 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He exited that matchup early during the first period, where he was limited to only three shifts and 1:57 of ice time. Now, with this latest update from the Canadiens, he is set to miss a decent chunk of time.

Evans being injured is certainly tough news for the Canadiens, as he is a key part of their bottom six and penalty kill.

In 34 games so far this season with the Canadiens, Evans has recorded five goals, five assists, 10 points, and 44 hits. This is after he scored 13 goals and set new career highs with 23 assists and 36 points in 82 games for the Canadiens during the 2024-25 season.

In 384 games over seven seasons for the Canadiens, Evans has recorded 45 goals, 93 assists, and 138 points.