Canadiens Provide Rough Noah Dobson Update

The Montreal Canadiens have been without defenseman Noah Dobson for all of this postseason so far. The 26-year-old defenseman has not played since April 11 against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to an upper-body injury.
Now, an update on Dobson has been provided, it is certainly a rough one.
According to TVA Sports' Anthony Martineau, the Canadiens have shared that while Dobson is skating, there is still no timetable for his return.
With this, it is clear that the Canadiens are going to need to wait for Dobson's return for at least a little longer. With the Canadiens currently being tied in their first round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, this is certainly disappointing.
Dobson is one of the Canadiens' best defensemen, and they have been missing him tremendously this postseason.
In 80 games during his first season with the Canadiens in 2025-26, Dobson had 12 goals, 35 assists, 47 points, and a plus-5 rating.