Canadiens Receive Big Blow

When Kaiden Guhle got off the ice in Thursday night’s game against the Nashville Predators, it was clear the Montreal Canadiens blueliner was in pain, but no one knew just how much pain. After the team enjoyed a day off on Friday, news on Guhle’s health finally came on Saturday morning; he’ll miss four to six weeks due to a lower injury.

It’s not too long an absence, but it still adds up to Guhle’s extensive list of injuries. Since he joined the Habs, he’s suffered a variety of injuries, and the fact that it happens so often is a concern. Guhle is a significant piece of the Canadiens’ defence corps, and he’s got a long-term contract. Kent Hughes has identified him as part of his core, and that means something. His physical presence and big hit will definitely be missed.

While this is definitely a massive blow for the Canadiens, coach Martin St-Louis doesn’t feel like he’s in trouble, thanks to his team’s depth on defense. In his post-practice media availability, he explained:

He’s [Struble] able to have big matchups, he’s strong on the puck defensively, he’s got poise when he’s playing with Lane [Hutson], he gives him the puck, he doesn’t try to do too much. I know he started the season as a seventh defenseman, but we don’t see him as a seventh defenseman. The thing is, we’ve got a lot of depth right now. He brings different things to the table than Xhekaj, and we also need Xhekaj. We don’t see Strubs as a seventh, but we can only play six. We’re happy to have these seven, and when someone goes down with an injury, I don’t feel like I have to patch some holes.

- St-Louis on the depth on defense.

Guhle wasn’t the only bad news for the Canadiens this morning, though; both Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach are day-to-day with lower-body injuries and won’t be playing tonight. As a result, Joe Veleno will finally get to play his first regular-season game as a Hab, a fact the coach made sure to highlight at center ice during practice, prompting a lot of stick taps and cheers.

With two players coming out of the lineup, Owen Beck had to be called up from Laval on an emergency basis. Although he played with the Rocket last night, he was at practice this morning and ready to go. While nobody likes to see players injured, the coach was clearly happy to have the opportunity to reunite Brendan Gallagher with Jake Evans and Josh Anderson. He explained:

I feel it helps me with matchups, having those three guys. I think last year, D-vo [Christian Dvorak] played with Gally and Andy, and Jakey played with [Joel] Armia and [Emil] Heineman; those guys are like momentum lines, and I can throw them against any matchup. They’re very responsible, and I feel having these three guys together gives me that, so that’s what I’m hoping for.

- St-Louis on being able to put Gallagher with Evans and Anderson.

Asked about the thinking behind having Zack Bolduc play on a line with Veleno and Beck, the coach said it was simply about having Gallagher back with Evans and Anderson. It’s not slight on Bolduc that he lands with Veleno and Beck; the coach essentially put the players left on a line together.

As for what the injuries will mean for the special team, the coach refused to show his hand, saying we’d see his units tonight. As for Guhle’s minutes on the penalty kill, St-Louis said he wasn’t sure yet who would take them.

Tonight will be a big test for the Habs. On paper, the New York Rangers are a very good team, and there’s always a bit of an adaptation period when you’re forced to make some lineup changes.

