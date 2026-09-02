Canadiens Recently Acquired Forward Should Not Be Ignored

However, Berard also had six goals, 10 points, and 53 hits in 35 games with the Rangers in 2024-25. He also showed offensive promise in the AHL in 2024-25 with Hartford, posting nine goals and 23 points in 30 games. With that, he is an interesting bounce-back candidate prospect to have in their system.
Berard's high-energy style of play will make him an intriguing prospect to watch this season. It will be interesting to see if getting a fresh start helps him get his development back on track. It would not be too shocking if he at least gets some NHL chances if injuries arise during the season.