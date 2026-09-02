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Canadiens Recently Acquired Forward Should Not Be Ignored

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Michael DeRosa
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This Canadiens newcomer is a player to watch this season.

Earlier this off-season, the Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Brett Berard from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman William Trudeau.

While Berard is not the flashiest of additions, he is an interesting young forward for the Canadiens to take a chance on. 

At just 23 years old, it is fair to wonder if Berard could still improve his game. Sometimes a change of scenery can benefit a player, and it could very well happen with Berard in Montreal.

Berard appeared in 41 games last season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he recorded six goals and 22 points. He also played in 13 games for the Rangers, where he was held off the scoresheet.

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However, Berard also had six goals, 10 points, and 53 hits in 35 games with the Rangers in 2024-25. He also showed offensive promise in the AHL in 2024-25 with Hartford, posting nine goals and 23 points in 30 games. With that, he is an interesting bounce-back candidate prospect to have in their system. 

Berard's high-energy style of play will make him an intriguing prospect to watch this season. It will be interesting to see if getting a fresh start helps him get his development back on track. It would not be too shocking if he at least gets some NHL chances if injuries arise during the season.

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