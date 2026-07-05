Canadiens RFA Forward Files For Arbitration

With Dach filing for arbitration, he is now no longer eligible for an offer sheet.
Dach filing for arbitration could be surprising to some, as he had a $4 million qualifying offer. It seemed possible that he would accept it quickly, as that would have been a good payment for him with how the last few seasons have gone for him.
Dach was limited to 37 regular-season games this past campaign, where he had eight goals and 15 points. This was after he had 10 goals, 22 points, and a minus-29 rating in 57 games during the 2024-25 campaign with the Canadiens. He also played in 19 playoff games for the Habs this spring, posting four goals and one assist.
In 154 games over four seasons with the Canadiens, Dach has recorded 32 goals, 45 assists, 77 points, and 209 hits. His best season with the Canadiens so far was in 2022-23, when he set career highs with 14 goals, 24 assists, and 38 points.