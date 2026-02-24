Canadiens Rookie Having Big Breakout Year

This Canadiens forward has been impressing this season.
The Montreal Canadiens play their first game following the Olympic break on Feb. 26 against the New York Islanders. The Habs are undoubtedly in a good spot at this point of the season, as they have a 32-17-8 record and are second in the Atlantic Division standings with 72 points.
There are several reasons why the Canadiens are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season, and forward Oliver Kapanen is undoubtedly one of them. After posting two assists in his first 18 career NHL games last season, Kapanen has broken out in a big way this campaign for the Canadiens and has cemented himself as a key part of their forward group in the process.
In 57 games so far this season with the Canadiens, Kapanen has recorded 18 goals, 13 assists, 31 points, and a plus-5 rating. Kapanen is currently tied with Anaheim Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke for the most goals among all NHL rookies. He is also fourth in points out of all NHL rookies, so he has undoubtedly been one of the top rookies in the NHL this season.
With all of this, there is no question that Kapanen has been having an impressive breakout year for the Canadiens. The young forward should only get better as he continues to gain experience, and it will be fascinating to see how he finishes off the season from here.