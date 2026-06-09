Canadiens Select 6-Foot-1 Winger In New Mock Draft

When it came to the Montreal Canadiens, Wheeler predicted that the Canadiens will select left winger Adam Novotny with their first-round pick.
Novotny is an interesting prospect heading into the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-1 forward demonstrated plenty of promise this season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Peterborough Petes, so he would be a nice pickup for the Habs if selected.
In 58 games this season with the Petes, Novotny recorded 34 goals, 31 assists, and 65 points. With numbers like these, the big winger showed that he is capable of putting the puck in the net, which certainly adds to his appeal.
The potential for Novotny to blossom into an impactful NHL forward is there, so it would make sense if the Canadiens ended up selecting him in the first round this year. This is especially so when noting that they could use more depth on the wing.
It will be interesting to see if the Canadiens end up selecting Novotny from here. The fit looks strong on paper.