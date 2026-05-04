Canadiens Make Roster Move After Game 7 Win

The Canadiens have made a roster move after winning Game 7.
After defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 by a 2-1 final score, the Montreal Canadiens have made a roster move.
The Canadiens have announced that they have assigned defenseman Adam Engstrom to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket.
While Engstrom has been on the Canadiens' roster, he has not appeared in a playoff game for them this spring. Now, with this news, he is heading back to Laval for the time being.
Engstrom played in his first 15 career NHL regular-season games this season with the Canadiens, where he had one assist and a plus-2 rating.
In 45 regular-season games this year with the Rocket, Engstrom had 10 goals, 24 assists, 34 points, and a plus-14 rating. This is after he had five goals and 27 points in 66 games with the AHL squad during the 2024-25 season.