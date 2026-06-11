Canadiens Should Bolster Blueline By Signing Golden Knights Defender

The Canadiens have a free agent target to consider in Golden Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson.
The Montreal Canadiens have a few roster needs to address this summer. One of them is the right side of their blueline, as they could use another right-shot top-four defenseman.
When looking at this year's pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), Rasmus Andersson stands out as a prime potential option for the Canadiens to consider pursuing.
While there is certainly a good chance that Andersson ends up re-signing with the Vegas Golden Knights, the possibility of him testing free agency should not be ruled out. If he does, he would be one of the best players available, so it would make sense if he wanted to see what offers were out there. If Andersson does hit the market, the Canadiens would be wise to pursue him.
If the Canadiens signed Andersson, he would be a nice addition to their second pairing. He would also give them another defenseman who works in all situations, which undoubtedly adds to his appeal.
Andersson is coming off a strong regular-season, too, as he posted 17 goals, 47 points, and 149 blocks in 81 games split between the Calgary Flames and Golden Knights. He has also been solid for the Golden Knights this post-season, as he has six assists and a plus-4 rating in 20 games. With numbers like these, he would be a nice pickup for a Canadiens club that needs another high-impact blueliner.
Nevertheless, if Andersson hits the market, it will be interesting to see if the Habs end up being one of the teams that target him. He would be a strong pickup for a Canadiens club that is entering its Stanley Cup window.