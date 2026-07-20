Canadiens Sign 2 Players To New Deals

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that they have signed forwards Jared Davidson and Hunter McKown to one-year, two-way contracts for the 2026-27 season.
Davidson spent the majority of last season in the AHL with the Laval Rocket. In 53 games with the AHL club during the 2025-26 season, he posted 16 goals, nine assists, 25 points, and 59 penalty minutes. This was after he had 24 goals and 45 points in 69 games with Laval during the 2024-25 campaign.
Davidson also played in his first 10 career NHL games last season with the Canadiens, where he posted one assist, 10 penalty minutes, and 18 hits.
McKown, on the other hand, was acquired by the Canadiens earlier this off-season from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Luke Tuch.
McKown spent all of last season in the AHL with the Cleveland Monsters, posting nine goals and 25 points in 63 games. In 184 career AHL games over three seasons, the 23-year-old forward has recorded 31 goals, 49 assists, and 80 points.
McKown also played 12 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2022-23 season, where he posted two assists and 12 hits. The 6-foot-1 forward has not played at the NHL level since but will be looking to change that with the Habs.