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Canadiens Sign Breakout Goalie To Multi-Year Extension

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Michael DeRosa
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Another big move for the Canadiens.

The Montreal Canadiens have made another big move with one of their promising youngsters. 

The Canadiens have announced that they have signed goalie Jakub Dobes to a three-year contract, which will kick in during the 2027-28 season. The Canadiens' young goaltender will have a $5,357,575 average annual value once his new extension kicks in. 

Dobes landing this extension comes after he secured the Canadiens' starting goalie job this past season. In 43 regular-season games for Montreal in 2025-26, he had a 29-10-4 record, a 2.78 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage.

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However, Dobes took his game to a whole new level during the Canadiens' playoff run. In 19 playoff games for Montreal during the post-season, he had a .908 save percentage and a 2.66 goals-against average. His strong play was a major reason why they made it to the Eastern Conference Final. 

Now, Dobes has been rewarded for his excellent rookie season with the Canadiens. It will be interesting to see how he continues to grow his game after landing this big payday from here. 

Montreal CanadiensJakub Dobes
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