Canadiens Sign Interesting New Trade Addition For 2026-27 Season

The Canadiens have signed one of their new prospects.
The Montreal Canadiens have signed one of their recently acquired new forwards.
The Canadiens have announced that they have signed forward Sasha Pastujov to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.
The Canadiens acquired Pastujov from the Anaheim Ducks earlier this off-season in exchange for forward Sean Farrell.
Pastujov spent all of this past season in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls. In 71 games with the AHL club in 2025-26, he posted 21 goals, 36 assists, 57 points, and a plus-3 rating. With numbers like these, the 23-year-old forward was a solid part of the Gulls' roster.
Pastujov also recorded 17 goals and 45 points in 43 games with the Gulls during the 2024-25 campaign. With that, he has had some success at the AHL level and has the potential to be a good pickup for the Laval Rocket.
Pastujov was selected by the Ducks in the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, 66th overall. In 160 career AHL games over three seasons, he has posted 48 goals, 77 assists, and 125 points. The 6-foot forward has yet to make his NHL debut but will be looking to change that with the Habs.