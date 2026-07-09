Canadiens Sign Recently Acquired Forward To One-Year Deal

The Canadiens have signed one of their new forwards.
The Montreal Canadiens have announced that they have signed forward Brett Berard to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.
The Canadiens acquired Berard from the New York Rangers last month in exchange for defenseman William Trudeau.
Berard appeared in 13 games last season for the Rangers, where he recorded zero points and 17 hits. This is after he had six goals, 10 points, and 53 hits in his first 35 career NHL games during the 2024-25 campaign with the Rangers.
Berard spent the bulk of last season in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, however. In 41 games with the AHL club during the 2025-26 campaign, he recorded six goals, 16 assists, and 22 points.