Canadiens Sign Red-Hot Forward To Multi-Year Extension

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that they have signed forward Alexandre Texier to a two-year, $5 million contract extension. Starting next season, Texier will have a $2.5 million average annual value (AAV) with the Habs.
Seeing the Canadiens sign Texier to a contract extension is not surprising in the slightest. Since signing with the Canadiens after mutually terminating his contract with the St. Louis Blues in November, the 26-year-old forward has proven to be an excellent fit in Montreal.
In 25 games since signing with the Canadiens, Texier has recorded seven goals, nine assists, 16 points, and a plus-7 rating. With numbers like these, he has certainly given the Canadiens solid offensive production.
Texier has only been heating up even more as the season rolls on, though. Over his last five games, the 2017 second-round pick has recorded four goals and eight points. With this, he has been making a big impact for the Canadiens, and he has earned this nice two-year contract extension with Montreal because of it.
In 265 career NHL games over seven seasons split between the Columbus Blue Jackets, Blues, and Canadiens, Texier has posted 47 goals, 60 assists, and 107 points.