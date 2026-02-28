Canadiens Skilled Prospect Having Great Year

This Canadiens prospect is having a very good season in the WHL.
With the 81st overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Montreal Canadiens selected defenseman Bryce Pickford. This was after the right-shot blueliner recorded 20 goals and 47 points in 48 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers during this past season. He also had 13 goals and 24 points in 18 playoff games for Medicine Hat in 2025.
With numbers like these, there is no question that Pickford demonstrated that he is a skilled offensive defenseman last season. However, the 6-foot-1 defenseman has taken his game to an entirely new level this season with Medicine Hat.
Pickford has been simply fantastic for Medicine Hat this season, and the truth is in his stats. In 45 games this season with the Western Hockey League (WHL) club, he has recorded 35 goals, 32 assists, 67 points, and a plus-44 rating. He has simply been dominating the WHL offensively, and it is even more impressive when noting that he is a defenseman.
With the way Pickford is producing offensively in the WHL, it is hard not to feel optimistic about his future with the Canadiens. The young defenseman has the tools to become a solid offensive defenseman at the NHL level, and his play this season certainly shows that.
It will now be interesting to see what Pickford does as the season carries on. It has already been a special year for the Canadiens prospect.