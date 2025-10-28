Canadiens Skilled Prospect Impressing In AHL

Leading up to the 2025-26 season, the Montreal Canadiens placed forward Sean Farrell on waivers. While it seemed possible that another team could claim him, the 23-year-old forward cleared waivers and was then sent down to the Canadiens' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Now, so far this season, Farrell is off to a strong start with Laval.

Farrell is certainly making an impact with his offense down in the AHL this season, as he has recorded two goals, four assists, and six points in his first seven games. This included him scoring a goal and recording an assist in Laval's most recent contest against the Utica Comets on Oct. 25.

Seeing Farrell having a nice start this season with Laval is not necessarily surprising, as he put up good numbers with them in 2024-25. In 67 regular-season games this past season with the AHL club, he recorded 20 goals, 24 assists, and 44 points. He also had three goals and 10 points in 13 playoff games with Laval this past spring.

It will now be interesting to see how Farrell builds on his solid start to the 2025-26 campaign. If he continues to produce offense, perhaps it could open the door for him to get a call-up to the Canadiens' roster at some point during this campaign.