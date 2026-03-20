Canadiens Skilled Prospect Is Impressing Right Now

This Canadiens prospect is continuing to make an impact offensively in the AHL.
Montreal Canadiens prospect Joshua Roy has been having another solid year in the AHL with the Laval Rocket. While the 22-year-old forward has yet to break out at the NHL level, he has been continuing to show promise down in the AHL with Laval.
Now, with the 2025-26 season in its later stages, Roy is heating up offensively for the Rocket.
Over his last eight games with Laval, Roy has four goals and eight points. This included him scoring a goal and recording an assist in Laval's most recent contest against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on March 18. With this, the young forward has been standing out with Laval as of late.
With his ongoing hot streak, Roy now has 17 goals, 19 assists, and 36 points in 48 games with this with Laval. This is after he had 20 goals and 35 points in 47 games with the AHL club during this past season.
It will now be interesting to see how Roy finishes off the season with Laval. If the 2021 fifth-round pick ends the campaign on a high note, perhaps it could open the door for him to get more chances on the Canadiens' roster next season.