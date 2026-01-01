Canadiens Skilled Prospect Is On Fire In AHL

Montreal Canadiens prospect Joshua Roy has been having a solid season down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Laval Rocket. In 20 games on the year with the AHL club, he has recorded eight goals, 10 assists, 18 points, and a plus-1 rating. With this, he has certainly been a key offensive contributor for Laval this campaign.

Yet, what's more encouraging is that Roy is only staying red-hot with Laval as of late. The Canadiens prospect currently has a four-game point streak with the AHL club, where he has recorded two goals and four assists over that span. He has also posted nine points over his last seven games, so there is no question that he is feeling it right now.

Roy producing offensively like this with Laval is certainly good to see. If he continues to produce well for the AHL club, it could very well open the door for him to get another chance on the Canadiens' NHL roster again soon.

Roy has played in three games this season with the Canadiens, where he has recorded zero points and two shots. In 38 career NHL games with the Habs over three seasons, he posted six goals, five assists, and 11 points. The young forward is still looking to break out and become a full-time NHL player, but he certainly is showing promise in the AHL right now.