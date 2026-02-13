Canadiens’ Slafkovsky and Slovakia Overcome Tough Italy

Despite carrying the hopes of a nation on his shoulders, Slafkovsky looks incredibly comfortable out there. He uses his size well in puck protection, and I’ll admit that when he was battling along the boards with a couple of Italians in the first, the expression “Man mountain” came to mind. That’s how Mike Babcock has described Shea Weber during the 2014 Olympics, and that’s exactly what Slafkovsky looked like for the Italian, a 6-foot-3 and 225 lbs mountain they couldn’t climb or dislodge. He’s a far cry from the player who looked a bit like Bambi on the ice in his rookie season with the Canadiens.