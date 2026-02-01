Canadiens: Slafkovsky Is Having The Best Season Of His Young Career

Beyond the points, though, the rest of his stats line is impressive. In his first two seasons in the league, he had minus-13 and minus-19 ratings; last season, he was plus-4 and right now, he’s a plus-7. While this may not be the most favoured stat these days, it shows a tendency which is matched by the eye test. He has become a much more responsible forward defensively and has cut down on his giveaways. Last season, he gave the puck away 77 times in 71 games; this year, he has 44 giveaways in 55 games, meaning he’s on pace for just 66 in an 82-game season.