Canadiens: Slafkovsky Is Having The Best Season Of His Young Career

In Saturday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens’ power forward Juraj Slafkovsky scored his 21st goal of the season, setting a new career high. As things stand, the 21-year-old has 21 goals and 23 assists for 44 points, well on his way to establishing a new career mark. In the last two campaigns, he put up 50 and 51 points, but right now, he’s on pace to hit 66 points.
Beyond the points, though, the rest of his stats line is impressive. In his first two seasons in the league, he had minus-13 and minus-19 ratings; last season, he was plus-4 and right now, he’s a plus-7. While this may not be the most favoured stat these days, it shows a tendency which is matched by the eye test. He has become a much more responsible forward defensively and has cut down on his giveaways. Last season, he gave the puck away 77 times in 71 games; this year, he has 44 giveaways in 55 games, meaning he’s on pace for just 66 in an 82-game season.
There’s been a visible improvement there since the start of the season as well. At the beginning of this campaign, he often tried to enter the offensive zone on one side only to try a no-look backhand pass, which was frequently intercepted. That has now all but disappeared from his game; he has learned to manage both the puck and the game, making better decisions with and without it.
Furthermore, he has become a much more critical piece of the Canadiens’ attack. He now averages 18:05 minutes of ice time, up from 17:21 last season, and that will keep going up. Even though he’s now on the second line, he’s still on the first power play unit. He averages 3:05 minutes of ice time on the power play (3:06 last season) and already has 17 points on the man advantage this season, while he only had 10 last season. 10 of those 17 points are goals; last season, he only had five power-play goals.
He’s become much more efficient in the bumper position as well, moving to get in space and make himself a viable option for his teammates. His goal against the Sabres on Saturday night was a perfect example of that.
The fact that he’s now a much more imposing presence physically means that he’s harder to deal with in front of the net; battling Slafkovsky for position is no easy task. He’s also become much more effective at fighting for the puck along the boards.
This season will more than likely be remembered as Slafkovsky’s breakout season, the year he made people realize that Kent Hughes and co. were right when they picked him first overall at the 2022 draft. That doesn’t mean we’ve seen his ceiling yet, though. There’s much to see and discover about Slafkovsky.
