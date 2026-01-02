Canadiens Soaring Prospect Is Thriving In KHL

At the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Montreal Canadiens selected forward Alexander Zharovsky in the second round with the 34th overall pick. As the 2025-26 season carries on, the Canadiens' decision to select Zharovsky is only continuing to look better. This is because the 6-foot-1 forward is simply thriving in the KHL with Salavat Yulaev Ufa.

In 33 games so far this season with Salavat Yulaev Ufa, Zharovsky has posted 11 goals, 18 assists, 29 points, and a plus-8 rating. With numbers like these, the skilled forward is impressing in a big way in the KHL and only making Canadiens fans more excited about his future in Montreal.

Now, due to his strong play, Zharovsky has earned a big honor.

Zharovsky was named the KHL Rookie of the Month after posting four goals, seven points, and 11 points in 11 games during December. Given how well he produced offensively in December, seeing him be named KHL Rookie of the Month for it is not surprising in the slightest.

This is now the third straight time Zharovsky has been named the KHL Rookie of the Month. With this, there is no question that the Canadiens' exciting prospect is only continuing to shine in the KHL. It will be fascinating to see how he performs in January for the KHL club from here.