Canadiens Soaring Prospect Staying In KHL For Next Season

While seeing Zharovsky head to North America for next season would have been cool, it also makes sense that he will be continuing to grow his game in the KHL. There is no need for the Canadiens to rush the 19-year-old forward's development.
Zharovsky was selected by the Canadiens with the 34th overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. It is a selection that the Habs are certainly ecstatic about, as the 6-foot-2 forward just had a big year in the KHL with Salavat Yulalyev Ufa.
In 59 games as a rookie with the KHL club this season, Zharovsky recorded 16 goals, 26 assists, 42 points, and a plus-7 rating. With numbers like these, the young forward certainly has demonstrated his offensive upside.
It will now be interesting to see what kind of numbers Zharovsky can put together next season in the KHL from here.