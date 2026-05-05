Canadiens Soaring Prospect Wins WHL Defender Of The Year

Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford has won the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as the WHL's defenseman of the year for the 2025-26 season.
When looking at the season that Pickford just had with the Medicine Hat Tigers, it is easy to understand why he has been named the WHL's best defenseman. He was simply dominant this campaign.
In 55 games with the Tigers this season, Pickford recorded 45 goals, 38 assists, 83 points, and a plus-55 rating. He also set a franchise record with his 45 goals, as it is now the most goals scored in a single season by a Medicine Hat defenseman.
Given how excellently Pickford played this season, it is hard not to feel excited about his future with the Habs. The possibility of him being an impactful offensive defenseman at the NHL level is undoubtedly there.
It will now be fascinating to see how Pickford continues to develop his game from here. If he keeps this up, the Canadiens' decision to select him in the third round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft could end up being a steal.