Canadiens Soaring Rookie Has Been Big Surprise

The Montreal Canadiens have had a solid start to the 2025-26 season. At the time of this writing, they have a 19-12-4 record and are in the second place in the Atlantic Division. With this, the Habs are currently in a good spot.

One of the many reasons for the Canadiens' solid start to the season has been forward Oliver Kapanen's breakout. The 22-year-old forward has emerged as a nice part of the Canadiens' roster and is showing that he is already capable of providing solid offense at the NHL level.

After recording just two assists in his first 18 NHL games this past season, Kapanen has undoubtedly taken a big step in the right direction this season. In 35 games so far this season with the Canadiens, Kapanen has recorded 10 goals, seven assists, and 17 points. These are certainly solid numbers from the 2021 second-round pick.

Due to his strong offensive numbers, Kapanen currently ranks second among all rookies with his 10 goals and fifth with his 17 points. With this, it is clear that he has been one of the NHL's top rookies this season, which has undoubtedly benefited the Canadiens.

It will now be very interesting to see how Kapanen builds on his strong season with the Canadiens. Right now, it is hard not to be impressed with the young forward.