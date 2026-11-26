Clearly, St-Louis saw that Larkin was one of the most active players on the ice on Wednesday and wanted to energize his top line, but that means giving up two efficient lines. The new acquisition answers the second-line conundrum, but not the first-line woes. Ivan Demidov cannot come back soon enough, but for now, St. Louis needs something of an electroshock to wake up his first line. Taking Slafkovsky away could be a first step in the right direction, although I believe that’s where he belongs in the long run; it may not help the Slovak, but it could wake up Caufield and Suzuki.