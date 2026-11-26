Montreal Canadiens
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Canadiens St-Louis Can’t Go Down That Lane
James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 4:30 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 4:30 PM
The Montreal Canadiens need to find a solution, but elevating Dylan Larkin to the first line can't be it.
Wednesday night’s must have been torture to watch for the Montreal Canadiens’ coach. Martin St-Louis’ first line was quite simply awful, and while goal differential doesn’t always tell the whole story, Cole Caufield fully deserved his minus-four, Nick Suzuki his minus-three, and Juraj Slafkovsky his minus-two.
The top line has been struggling lately: Caufield has one point in his last five games, Suzuki has three in his last five but none in the last two, and Slafkovsky has put up a single point in his last five games. The coach tried splitting them up for three games, replacing the big Slovak with Alexandre Texier, but it didn't work, and on Monday night, the power forward returned to the top line.
On Wednesday, down by four goals after the first 40 minutes against the Colorado Avalanche, the coach mixed his lines; he put Dylan Larkin on the first line with Caufield and Suzuki and sent Slafkovsky down to play with Evans. While that did give the first line a bit of a jump, Larkin was one of the most threatening players on the ice last night; that cannot be the solution.
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Larkin is a center and needs to be deployed as such. The Canadiens lacked a one-two punch down the middle for years; now that they have it, Suzuki and Larkin should be the only players that are written in indelible ink on the coach’s board. They are the top two centers, and there are no ifs or buts. No matter how many injuries you have, those two need to be put down the middle.
Clearly, St-Louis saw that Larkin was one of the most active players on the ice on Wednesday and wanted to energize his top line, but that means giving up two efficient lines. The new acquisition answers the second-line conundrum, but not the first-line woes. Ivan Demidov cannot come back soon enough, but for now, St. Louis needs something of an electroshock to wake up his first line. Taking Slafkovsky away could be a first step in the right direction, although I believe that’s where he belongs in the long run; it may not help the Slovak, but it could wake up Caufield and Suzuki.
Perhaps it’s time to give Zach Bolduc a go on that line; he’s not as big as Suzuki, but he moves his feet constantly and brings an efficient forecheck. He could fetch those pucks for the duo. On the second line, Alex Newhook, Larkin, and Alexandre Texier don't deserve to be split up. On Wednesday, Texier had eight shots, Newhook had three attempts, and Larkin had four shots.
St-Louis has been very kind to Slafkovsky since he arrived in the NHL, and it may be time to go down a different route. He won’t like being taken out of the top six, and that may frustrate him enough to push him to play with pace. He won’t get as many opportunities, but if Caufield and Suzuki find their touch again, he may be motivated to return to the top line and to work hard enough to do it.
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