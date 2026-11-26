Montreal Canadiens
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Canadiens Thoroughly Outplayed by Avalanche
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 12:00 PM
The Montreal Canadiens are going to need more than a trade to get out of their funk, they were absolutely dominated by the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.
The Montreal Canadiens were back on the ice Wednesday night, this time on the road in Denver, to take on the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs had won the first meeting in mid-November, and the Habs hoped to return to winning ways after dropping their last two games. It was a big game for Zachary Bolduc, the 200th of his young career. The winger only had 10 points on the season before the game, but that included seven goals, four of which were on the power play, which worked out to 40% of the Habs production on the man advantage.
Despite his team having lost its last two games, Martin St-Louis elected to stick to the same lineup, lines, and pairing. The only difference was Jacob Fowler in net; the American netminder had won all but one of his road games this season before facing Colorado, which hadn't lost in regulation at home in its last eight games. The hosts, who had been without Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon for a couple of weeks, were happy to welcome their ace defenseman back.
St-Louis May Not Admit It, But..
After the loss to the Los Angeles Kings, St-Louis was asked whether he was worried about Noah Dobson’s play, and he immediately said he wasn’t. While he’s not saying that he is, I very much doubt that he isn’t. Once again on Wednesday night, the blueliner’s decision-making wasn’t up to par.
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After 25 games, Dobson had only nine points, on pace for just 30 this year. If that were the only issue, it wouldn’t be a big deal; the Canadiens have plenty of offensive talent, but the problem is much more serious. Night after night, he makes risky passes despite having safe options. On one of his long-attempted passes, the Avalanche scored the first goal of the game. From the offensive blueline, he tried a long pass deep to the opposite side of the ice, and it eventually became a pass to the Avs, who were quick to counterattack, and, within seconds, the puck was in the back of Fowler’s net.
The coach clearly wasn’t impressed, and he had a long chat with Dobson on the bench as the game went on, which is hardly surprising. A bad game here and there can happen to anyone, but the team's highest-paid player is having more than his fair share of tough games this season.
Another Reason To Worry
If the bench boss didn’t have enough on his hands with Dobson’s play, he must not have liked seeing Kaiden Guhle head to the room. After a hit from Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, the Habs’ blueliner stayed down for a few seconds and then headed to the room, never to be seen again. The referees ruled the hit legal and didn’t call anything, but the Habs players felt differently.
Florian Xhekaj took it upon himself to bring up the matter with Landeskog. He invited him to drop the gloves, which the Swede repeatedly refused to do, leading to the younger Xhekaj getting not just two minutes for roughing, but also a 10-minute misconduct. The coach isn’t a fan of the rough stuff, and one can wonder if that misconduct won’t cost the winger his place in the lineup on Saturday afternoon in Vegas.
Going to Landeskog wasn’t a bad idea, but insisting despite his refusal to engage and a warning from the ref was. A shame for Xhekaj, who's been outplayed by Brett Berard lately. Montreal confirmed that Guhle was done for the night in the third frame.
Fowler Abandoned
The second frame was particularly hard to watch for Canadiens fans; the Avalanche thoroughly dominated the Canadiens, and Fowler looked alone on the ice at times. Despite surrendering three goals in the middle stanza, the rookie netminder made several big saves, to no avail.
Earlier in the game, when the Habs had offensive flashes, Fowler also made a couple of impressive long passes to catch Colorado on a line change, showing good awareness.
It’s the third straight loss for the Canadiens, this one by 6-0, and they will need to make some adjustments if they want to shake it off. St-Louis tried to mix things up at the start of the second frame, adding Larkin to the first line and sending Juraj Slafkovsky to a line with Jake Evans, but it was already too little, too late.
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