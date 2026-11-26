After 25 games, Dobson had only nine points, on pace for just 30 this year. If that were the only issue, it wouldn’t be a big deal; the Canadiens have plenty of offensive talent, but the problem is much more serious. Night after night, he makes risky passes despite having safe options. On one of his long-attempted passes, the Avalanche scored the first goal of the game. From the offensive blueline, he tried a long pass deep to the opposite side of the ice, and it eventually became a pass to the Avs, who were quick to counterattack, and, within seconds, the puck was in the back of Fowler’s net.