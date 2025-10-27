Canadiens Star's Consistency Deserves Big Praise

The Montreal Canadiens have had an excellent start to the 2025-26 season. At the time of this writing, they are currently at the top of the Atlantic Division standings with a 7-3-0 record.

Nick Suzuki is certainly a big reason why the Canadiens are having such a strong start to the season, as he has been playing some great hockey early on. In 10 games so far this season, the Canadiens captain has recorded two goals, 11 assists, 13 points, and a plus-7 rating.

Yet, what's so impressive about Suzuki's awesome start has been his great consistency. After being held off the scoresheet in the Canadiens' season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Suzuki has responded with an ongoing nine-game point streak.

With the way Suzuki is producing offense, there is no question that he is doing his job right now for the Canadiens. If he keeps this kind of play up, he very well could pass his current career high of 89 points, which he set last season with the Canadiens in 82 games.

It will now be very interesting to see how Suzuki builds on his excellent stretch of play. Right now, it is hard not to appreciate all that he is providing on the ice for the Habs.